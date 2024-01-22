AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Median Technologies: Financial Communications Schedule for the First Half of 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible), announces the publication date for its 2023 results:

Publication

Date

2023 results

April 25, 2024*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis", AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122056976/en/

Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
Head of Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press - ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
+33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com

Investors - ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 21 10 49 24
ggasparetto@actifin.fr

