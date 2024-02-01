AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
MedinCell: Publication of the 2024 Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Event

Date*

Annual results 2023-2024
(April 2023-March 2024)

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

General Meeting

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Half-Year results 2024-2025
(April-September 2024)

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

*subject to modification. Publication after financial markets close.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine already known and used active ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY" (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq").

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY" and SteadyTeq" are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

www.medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201010763/en/

David Heuzé - Head of Communications
david.heuze@medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Investor Relations France
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier
medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Head of US Financial Strategy & IR
Grace Kim
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

