^ Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG Unternehmen: creditshelf AG ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 Anlass der Studie: Update seit: 05.02.2024 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow GAME OVER; Suspension of recommendation Topic: creditshelf announced that it no longer considers the key assumptions for the company's positive going concern forecast to be fulfilled. As a result, the company will shortly apply for protective shield proceedings in order to secure the future of the company. In detail: Obotritia to not meet contractual obligations. After unsuccessful negotiation with Obotritia, management concluded that it can 1) neither expect the payment of another loan tranche from the shareholder loan framework agreement that was legally committed by Obotritia, 2) nor the payment of the junior tranche into the financing vehicle "Silver Bullet Funding DAC", also committed by Obotritia. No positive going concern forecast. As the hard letter of comfort issued by Obotritia is not considered as reliable anymore, a positive going concern forecast can not be seen as fulfilled anymore. Huge loss due to impairment losses. While the preliminary sales of EUR 4.3m are in line with the guidance (EUR 4-5m) and our estimates (eNuW: EUR 4.2m), the write-down of assets following the negative going concern heavily burden the bottom-line and should result in an EBIT of EUR -6.5m to EUR -5.5m (vs guidance EUR -2m to EUR -1m vs eNuW: EUR -1.8m). Protective shield proceedings. In order to secure its future, the company is expected to apply for protective shield proceedings in accordance with section 270d InsO soon. The protective shield proceedings allow for a legally secure strategic reorganization and a potential future with a new shareholder structure. The protective shield proceedings should give the management some three month to find an investor. Some light in the darkness. According to management, the company is in advanced negotiations with investors for the continuation of the business model that is not too far away from being profitable. The operating business is expected to be continued until further notice. Existing loan agreements and servicing for existing investors should not be affected by the events. We suspend the recommendation to reflect the above-mentioned latest events. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/28805.pdf

