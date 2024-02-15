AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Rating
Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

15.02.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

Helsinki, 15 February 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “Company”) announces that Fitch Ratings has revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.
 

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä 
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com
 

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank).  Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
E-Mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
Multitude

Werbung ausblenden