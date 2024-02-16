ABIONYX Pharma: Clarification About Clinical Results From the Phase 3 of apoA-I study, CSL112

Regulatory News:

Following numerous calls received since the press release of February 15, 2024, ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - eligible for PEA PME) (Paris:ABNX), intends to clarify that the Phase 3 clinical results for CSL112 are extremely positive for the company's development and future.

They confirm:

- the company's successful strategic repositioning 4 years ago outside the field of cardiovascular diseases

- the safety and tolerability of a treatment with apoA-1 in an unprecedented clinical trial involving 18,000 patients

- the clarification of the regulatory horizon for the selected development of ABIONYX Pharma's only recombinant human apoA-I outside the field of cardiovascular diseases. Over the past 4 years, the company has filed numerous patents in renal and ophthalmological diseases, extending the exclusivity of apoA-I until 2043.

ABIONYX Pharma warmly thanks its loyal shareholders over the past 4 years for their support since the company's successful repositioning outside cardiovascular diseases, and for their keen interest and requests for clarification of the company's scientific and strategic communication.

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

