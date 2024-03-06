AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE

Company Name: Multitude SE
ISIN: FI4000106299

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 06.03.2024
Target price: 10.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Small value-accretive acquisition through CapitalBox; chg
 
Yesterday, Multitude announced to have acquired the Danish factoring
specialist Omniveta Finance through its SME unit CapitalBox. Last week,
CapitalBox also launched a new collateral lending product. In detail:
 
Value-accretive acquisition. Founded in 2012, Omniveta is a factoring
specialist, that is purchasing invoices (eNuW: on avg. 30 days credit
period) from suppliers with a certain discount (eNuW: 10-20%, including
handling fees). With that, Omniveta is improving the overall liquidity of
Danish SME´s. We expect that the company is generating a low single digit
million Euro amount in sales and being more or less break-even on the
bottom line. Multitude is seen to have paid 
You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29079.pdf
For additional information visit our website
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.
Kontakt für Rückfragen
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Multitude

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Chartanalyse 05.03.2024
    Die überfällige Korrektur hat begonnen - kommen die Käufer nochmal zurück?gestern, 11:00 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick 05.03.2024
    Marginale Verluste im Dax - Bayer-Aktie verliert sieben Prozentgestern, 17:59 Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit 05.03.2024
    AeroVironment | GitLab | Redcare Pharamcy nach Zahlen sehr volatilgestern, 12:57 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden