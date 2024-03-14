EQS-News: Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.

EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung

Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.



Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien

Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0* Mio.

Mailand, Italien, 14. März 2024, 17:45 CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. („Newron“, oder das „Unternehmen“) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt den Abschluss einer Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien mit einem institutionellen Investor bekannt, der sich auf Investitionen in wachstumsstarke Unternehmen diverser Industrien inklusive Biotech und Healthcare spezialisiert hat.

Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung zeichnet der Fonds zunächst 750’000 neu ausgegebene Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 7,33 pro Aktie, was einem Bruttoerlös von rund EUR 5,5 Mio. entspricht. Darüber hinaus kann der Fonds bis spätestens zum 31. Januar 2025 weitere bis zu 1'300’000 neu ausgegebene Aktien zu einem gemäss einer vereinbarten Formel zu berechnenden Zeichnungspreis erwerben. Die Aktienzeichnungen finden im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung statt, über die die Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von Newron im Jahr 2018 abgestimmt haben und die vom Verwaltungsrat des Unternehmens im Jahr 2023 beschlossen und autorisiert wurde.

„Die Investition dieses spezialisierten institutionellen Fonds validiert unsere Strategie der Entwicklung innovativer ZNS-Therapien“, sagte Roberto Galli, CFO von Newron. „Wir erwarten, dass die aufgenommenen Mittel unsere Aktivitäten substantiell über die derzeit anstehenden wichtigen und wertsteigernden Meilensteine in unserer Pipeline hinaus finanzieren werden.“

Die ersten 750’000 neu ausgegebenen Aktien werden nach Zahlung und Abwicklung voraussichtlich am oder um den 20. März 2024 an der SIX Swiss Exchange unter der gleichen ISIN wie die bestehenden Aktien des Unternehmens (ISIN: IT0004147952) zum Handel zugelassen und gehandelt werden. Darüber hinaus werden die neuen Aktien voraussichtlich am Primärmarkt der Düsseldorfer Börse sowie im Quotation Board der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) zum Handel zugelassen werden.

Über Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago® (Safinamide) ist in der EU, der Schweiz, Großbritannien, den USA, Australien, Kanada, Lateinamerika, Israel, den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Japan und Südkorea für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. Supernus Pharmaceuticals besitzt die Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Newron entwickelt zudem Evenamide als mögliche erste Zusatztherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Symptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter www.newron.com.

* zum aktuellen Wechselkurs CHF-EUR



Für weitere Informationen:

Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

Großbritannien/Europa

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Schweiz

Valentin Handschin, IRF

+41 43 244 81 54

handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Deutschland/Europa

Anne Hennecke / Caroline Bergmann, MC Services

+49 211 52925220

newron@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

