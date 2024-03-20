EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Egger
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56081/4/6
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 627 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 627 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 627 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 627 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3134 Unit price: 5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3134 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3134 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3134 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
