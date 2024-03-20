AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Egger

EQS Group · Uhr


Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Egger

20.03.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer
 Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56081/4/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 627 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 627 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 627 Unit price: 0 N/A 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 627 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3134 Unit price: 5 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 3134 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3134 Unit price: 0 N/A 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 3134 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

20.03.2024 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

90383  20.03.2024 CET/CEST

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Multitude

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Pure Storageheute, 15:43 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Pure Storage
onvista Trading-Impuls
Covestro-Aktie: Attraktive Trading-Gelegenheitheute, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Covestro-Aktie: Attraktive Trading-Gelegenheit
Qualität vor Quantität: Welche Dividendenaktien langfristig wirklich Wert schaffenheute, 08:00 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden