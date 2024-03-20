Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von First Berlin Equity Researc...

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SE Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE ISIN: SE0018538068 Reason for the research: OSG Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 20.03.2024 Target price: EUR3,60 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 3,60. Zusammenfassung: MGI meldete für den Monat Februar einen Rekordumsatz, der durch ein organisches Umsatzwachstum (OSG) von 25% untermauert wurde. Dies folgt auf einen starken Anstieg des KPI auf 16% im vierten Quartal, gefolgt von 18% im Januar. Das Management wies darauf hin, dass die Treiber des jüngsten Aufschwungs auch im Februar sichtbar waren: (1) höhere Werbebudgets von Kunden, (2) Gewinnung von neuen Kunden, und (3) steigende Nachfrage nach MGIs KI-gesteuerten Contextual-Data Lösungen, da Targeting-IDs weiterhin verschwinden. Die Performance ist ermutigend, wenn man bedenkt, dass das organische Umsatzwachstum im Zeitraum Januar bis September letzten Jahres kaum 1% erreicht hatte. Wir stufen MGI weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem Kursziel von EUR3,60 ein. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 3.60 price target. Abstract: MGI reported record sales for the month of February underpinned by 25% OSG (organic sales growth). This comes on the heels of a strong uptick in the KPI to 16% in Q4 followed by 18% in January. MGI brass pointed out that the drivers behind the recent upswing were again visible in February: (1) increased ad budgets from customers; (2) new customer onboardings; and (3) rising demand for MGI's AI-driven contextual data solutions as targeting identifiers continue to vanish. The performance is encouraging, considering that the OSG-needle had barely budged at ~1% in January-to-September period last year. We are Buy-rated on MGI with a EUR3.6 TP. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29199.pdf Contact for questions First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °