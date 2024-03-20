Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von First Berlin Equity Researc...

AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SE

Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: SE0018538068

Reason for the research: OSG Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 20.03.2024
Target price: EUR3,60
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games
Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 3,60.
 
Zusammenfassung:
MGI meldete für den Monat Februar einen Rekordumsatz, der durch ein
organisches Umsatzwachstum (OSG) von 25% untermauert wurde. Dies folgt auf
einen starken Anstieg des KPI auf 16% im vierten Quartal, gefolgt von 18%
im Januar. Das Management wies darauf hin, dass die Treiber des jüngsten
Aufschwungs auch im Februar sichtbar waren: (1) höhere Werbebudgets von
Kunden, (2) Gewinnung von neuen Kunden, und (3) steigende Nachfrage nach
MGIs KI-gesteuerten Contextual-Data Lösungen, da Targeting-IDs weiterhin
verschwinden. Die Performance ist ermutigend, wenn man bedenkt, dass das
organische Umsatzwachstum im Zeitraum Januar bis September letzten Jahres
kaum 1% erreicht hatte. Wir stufen MGI weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem
Kursziel von EUR3,60 ein.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and
Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and maintained his EUR 3.60 price target.
 
Abstract:
MGI reported record sales for the month of February underpinned by 25% OSG
(organic sales growth). This comes on the heels of a strong uptick in the
KPI to 16% in Q4 followed by 18% in January. MGI brass pointed out that the
drivers behind the recent upswing were again visible in February: (1)
increased ad budgets from customers; (2) new customer onboardings; and (3)
rising demand for MGI's AI-driven contextual data solutions as targeting
identifiers continue to vanish. The performance is encouraging, considering
that the OSG-needle had barely budged at ~1% in January-to-September period
last year. We are Buy-rated on MGI with a EUR3.6 TP.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29199.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

