EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 26 March 2024.

This notification is submitted due to completion of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023).

This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.

Lines 7.B.2 and 8 are specified based on the major holdings notification submitted by BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN

registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, Hans Peter

Haselsteiner, Klemens Peter Haselsteiner, UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH, UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H., UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG and UNIQA Insurance Group AG on 26 March 2024.

Total number of voting rights of issuer (line 6) and, hence, percent of voting rights have changed comparing to the previous notification due to the implementation of non-cash capital increase of Strabag SE registered on 21 March 2024. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that such non-cash capital increase is not valid and challenges it.