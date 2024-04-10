Orange County CBD Lands in UK Airports: A Game-Changer for Travel Wellness?

Big news for anyone who's ever wished they could snag some CBD goodness while dashing through a UK airport or waiting for a train: Orange County CBD has just rolled out their fab CBD gummies across WHSmith stores in airports and train stations all over the place. This is huge because it means grabbing a pack of Orange County's 200mg grab bags or diving into a 1200mg tub of gummies just got as easy as picking up a magazine or a snack for the journey.

WHSmith isn't just any store. We're talking about a British icon, a staple of the high street and travel hubs with over 200 years of history. Seeing CBD gummies on their shelves is more than just convenient; it's a nod from one of the UK's most respected names that CBD is here, it's helpful, and it deserves a spot in our travel bags right next to the headphones and travel pillows.

What makes this even significant is the message it sends. Airports and train stations are where the world meets Britain, and Britain meets the world. By stocking CBD gummies, WHSmith is showing off the UK's progressive side, welcoming wellness, and relaxation into the often-stressful world of travel.

For those in the know, Orange County CBD's gummies are already a hit across ASDA and SPAR forecourt convenience stores via their partnership with EG Group, thanks to their quality and the chill vibes they deliver. Whether you're new to CBD or you've been on this train for a while (no pun intended), the 200mg grab bags are perfect for a gentle nudge into relaxation, while the 1200mg tubs are there for those who know exactly what they need.

This team-up between Orange County CBD and WHSmith is a big step towards making CBD as normal and accepted as grabbing a vitamin gummy in the morning. It's about bringing together tradition and innovation, showing that a brand with centuries of history can embrace the wellness revolution and lead the way in making CBD a part of our everyday wellness routine.

About Orange County CBD:

Leading the pack in the CBD world, Orange County CBD is all about premium, innovative products that make life just a bit brighter. They're on a mission to spread the word about CBD, helping folks find a bit of calm in the chaos, and have more good days, no limits!

