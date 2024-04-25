FDJ: Combined General Meeting of April 25, 2024

Regulatory News:

FDJ's (Paris:FDJ) Annual and Extraordinary Ordinary General Meeting was held on Thursday, 25 April, chaired by Mrs Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ. Shareholders were able to cast their votes during the general meeting, upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person could vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform prior to the general meeting.

At the General Meeting, all the resolutions submitted to a vote by shareholders passed by a large margin, including the following:

- Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023;

- Appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and payment of a dividend of ¬1.78 per share, which will be payable as from 7 May 2024;

- Reappointment of four directors: Mrs. Stéphane Pallez with a view to her renewal as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and three legal entity directors: UBFT (represented by Mr. Olivier Roussel), FNAM (represented by Mr. Jacques Sonnet) and Prédica (represented by Mrs. Florence Barjou);

- The appointment of a director representing the employee shareholders: Mr. David Chianese;

- The appointment of Deloitte & Associates and PricewaterhouseCoopers statutory auditor of the Company as sustainability reporting auditors;

- Items of compensation in respect of financial year 2023, as well as the 2024 compensation policy for corporate officers;

- Various financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

In 2025, FDJ's general meeting will be held on Thursday, 22 May.

Continuation of the liquidity agreement - Implementation of the share buyback program

At the General Meeting held today, under the 17th resolution, the shareholders adopted a new share buyback programme.

A description of this programme is available in the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 March 2024.

At its meeting on 12 March 2023, the Board of Directors decided, subject to the condition precedent of the 17th resolution being adopted at the General Meeting, to implement this programme in order to enable the continuation of the liquidity agreement with Exane.

About the FDJ Group

As France's leading player in gambling, one of the world's leading players, FDJ offers a wide range of lottery games for the general public (instant draws and games), sports betting (with its ParionsSport point of sale and ParionsSport online brands) and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a broad portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market and recurring investments. The Group is deploying an innovation strategy to strengthen the attractiveness of its games and services offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

The FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A - FDJ. PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425904413/en/

Press

01 41 10 33 82 | servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor Relations

01 41 04 19 74 | invest@lfdj.com