Win-Win Development and Common Future, 2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit Kicked Off

With the acceleration of globalization, China automobile industry is facing new opportunities for international development. As a leader in the domestic automobile industry, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. has always stood at the forefront of the times and actively expanded overseas markets.

On April 23rd, PV meeting of 2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit was held in Wuhan. On April 26th, CV meeting was held in Shiyan. A total of more than 300 overseas dealers, partners and media representatives from nearly 100 countries gathered together, focusing on Dongfeng Motor's overseas market and seeking new development of international business.

At the Summit, the research and development capabilities, product layout and core technologies of Dongfeng passenger cars and commercial vehicles were systematically introduced. The medium-term industrial planning objectives, brands, products, channels and after-sales service strategies were reported. The regional sales targets in 2024 and 2025 and the differentiated channels, brands and product solutions were confirmed.

The Summit also released eight initiatives to build a "close and cleaning" relationship between overseas partners, advocating the establishment of a cooperative partnership of respect, integrity, compliance and win-win, which fully demonstrated Dongfeng's determination to stand with the vast number of overseas partners for common development.

After the Summit, the guests from afar visited the vehicle factory and tried to ride and test drive, and experienced the advantages and performances of the products at the same time. Many dealer partners are full of praise for this conference. The partner from CIS region said: "Dongfeng is our partner after selection and repeated consideration. We sincerely believe that Dongfeng is an established enterprise with profound background and excellent strength. Working with an experienced and powerful enterprise like Dongfeng, we are full of confidence in the future."

