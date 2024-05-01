AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Win-Win Development and Common Future, 2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit Kicked Off

Business Wire · Uhr

With the acceleration of globalization, China automobile industry is facing new opportunities for international development. As a leader in the domestic automobile industry, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. has always stood at the forefront of the times and actively expanded overseas markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430032530/en/

2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

On April 23rd, PV meeting of 2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit was held in Wuhan. On April 26th, CV meeting was held in Shiyan. A total of more than 300 overseas dealers, partners and media representatives from nearly 100 countries gathered together, focusing on Dongfeng Motor's overseas market and seeking new development of international business.

At the Summit, the research and development capabilities, product layout and core technologies of Dongfeng passenger cars and commercial vehicles were systematically introduced. The medium-term industrial planning objectives, brands, products, channels and after-sales service strategies were reported. The regional sales targets in 2024 and 2025 and the differentiated channels, brands and product solutions were confirmed.

The Summit also released eight initiatives to build a "close and cleaning" relationship between overseas partners, advocating the establishment of a cooperative partnership of respect, integrity, compliance and win-win, which fully demonstrated Dongfeng's determination to stand with the vast number of overseas partners for common development.

After the Summit, the guests from afar visited the vehicle factory and tried to ride and test drive, and experienced the advantages and performances of the products at the same time. Many dealer partners are full of praise for this conference. The partner from CIS region said: "Dongfeng is our partner after selection and repeated consideration. We sincerely believe that Dongfeng is an established enterprise with profound background and excellent strength. Working with an experienced and powerful enterprise like Dongfeng, we are full of confidence in the future."

Website:
http://www.dongfeng-global.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DongfengMotorCorporationGlobal
https://www.facebook.com/DongfengMotorCorporationSA
https://www.facebook.com/DongfengMotorCorporationME
https://www.tiktok.com/@dfmotor

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430032530/en/

Company: China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd
Contact: Chen Gang
Email: gjb-chengang@dfmc.com.cn
Tel: +8627-8430 1225

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Partners Group Holding

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Quartalsbericht veröffentlicht
Paypal rechnet mit Gewinnrückgang 2024 - Aktie dennoch gefragtgestern, 14:26 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Paypal rechnet mit Gewinnrückgang 2024 - Aktie dennoch gefragt
Eli Lilly und PayPal heben ab | heute mit Patrick Dewaynegestern, 14:45 Uhr · Markus Koch
Eli Lilly und PayPal heben ab | heute mit Patrick Dewayne
Kurssprung um über 20 Prozent
Flatexdegiro wird nach starkem Jahresstart optimistischer26. Apr. · dpa-AFX
Flatexdegiro wird nach starkem Jahresstart optimistischer
HSBC-Chef Quinn kündigt überraschend Rücktritt angestern, 12:43 Uhr · Reuters
HSBC-Chef Quinn kündigt überraschend Rücktritt an
Telekom-Tochter
T-Mobile US überrascht mit Neukundengewinn - Ziele überarbeitet26. Apr. · dpa-AFX
T-Mobile US überrascht mit Neukundengewinn - Ziele überarbeitet
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick 30.04.2024
    Korrektur im Dax geht weiter - Vonovia Tagesgewinner - Autobauer unter Druckgestern, 17:33 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Vorbörse 30.04.2024
    Dax mit leichtem Plus erwartet – Heute viele Quartalsberichtegestern, 08:22 Uhr · onvista
  3. Dax Chartanalyse 30.04.2024
    Zwischenkorrektur potenziell abgeschlossen - Unterstützung hält bislanggestern, 11:39 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden