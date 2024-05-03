AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News :

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 April 30, 2024

75,043,514

93,092,627

92,763,726

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503402457/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Ehemaliger Dax-Titel
Gasekonzern Linde steigert Gewinn stärker als geplantgestern, 13:14 Uhr · Reuters
Gasekonzern Linde steigert Gewinn stärker als geplant
Über vier Prozent im Plus
Bayer erklimmt nach US-Gerichtserfolg Monatshochgestern, 11:40 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Bayer erklimmt nach US-Gerichtserfolg Monatshoch
Erfolg für Bayer
Gericht hebt im PCB-Streit 185-Millionen-Dollar-Urteil aufgestern, 09:55 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Gericht hebt im PCB-Streit 185-Millionen-Dollar-Urteil auf
Gute Zahlen
Quartalsergebnis von K+S sinkt nicht so stark wie befürchtet - Aktie im Aufwind30. Apr. · Reuters
Quartalsergebnis von K+S sinkt nicht so stark wie befürchtet - Aktie im Aufwind
MDax-Aktie
K+S startet besser ins Jahr als erwartet - Aktie legt zu30. Apr. · dpa-AFX
K+S startet besser ins Jahr als erwartet - Aktie legt zu
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick 02.05.2024
    Aktienmarkt lethargisch - Gerichtsurteil beflügelt Bayer-Aktiegestern, 17:54 Uhr · onvista
  2. Börse am Morgen 02.05.2024
    Dax mit ruhigem Start – BVB an SDax-Spitze – Novo Nordisk profitiert von Abnehmspritzengestern, 09:59 Uhr · onvista
  3. Interview mit Investor Christian Röhl
    "Jedes erfolgreiche Unternehmen zahlt irgendwann Dividenden"01. Mai · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden