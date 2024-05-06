IRW-News: Sibanye Stillwater: Ernennung eines unabhängigen nicht-geschäftsführenden Direktors (INED)

IRW-PRESS: Sibanye Stillwater: Ernennung eines unabhängigen nicht-geschäftsführenden Direktors (INED)

Johannesburg, 6 May 2024: The Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) Board (Board) - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/sibanye-stillwater-ltd/ - is pleased to announce the appointment, in accordance with Section 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, of Peter Hancock as an INED of the Group with effect from 6 May 2024.

Peter is a mining industry executive with more than 30 years of experience with Glencore plc overseeing nickel mining operations, developing and commercialising process technologies, and ramping up nickel projects. As vice president of Glencore's Nickel assets in Western Australia, Peter oversaw the Murrin Nickel-Cobalt mining operations. In his time as president of Koniambo Nickel SAS in New Caledonia from 2011 to 2016, Peter led the completion, commissioning, and ramp-up of a US$7 billion greenfield Nickel Mine project. He previously led the Brunswick Smelter and also led Technology and Business Development for Noranda Zinc. Earlier in his career, he contributed to significant advancements in his field as a program leader and research engineer at the Noranda Technology Center. More recently, he served as strategic advisor to Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Peter is an independent non-executive director of Sherritt International Corporation and serves as chair of the Resources Operations and Capital Committee and the Human Resources Committee. He holds a Ph.D., Metallurgical Engineering from McGill University, M.Sc., Metallurgical Engineering and B.E., Metallurgical Engineering from Dalhousie University.

The Board welcomes Peter to Sibanye-Stillwater and looks forward to his valuable contribution to the ongoing development of the Group.

For Peters detailed biography, please refer to

https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/about-us/leadership/peter-hancock/

About Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM autocatalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the worlds largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The Group has recently begun to diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and increase its presence in the circular economy by growing its recycling and tailings reprocessing exposure globally. For more information refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com.

