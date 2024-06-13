Clariane: Information on the Availability of a Second Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Regulatory News:

Clariane (Paris:CLARI), Europe's leading community for care in times of vulnerability (the "Company"), announces that a second amendment (the "Second Amendment") to the 2023 Universal Registration Document (the "2023 Universal Registration Document")was filed on 12 June 2024 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D. 24-0380-A02.

The Second Amendment updates a number of items in the 2023 Universal Registration Document as updated by the First Amendment filed on 31 May 2024 with the AMF under number D. 24-0380-A01 (the "First Amendment", taken together with the Second Amendment, the "Amendments"), including:

the information relating to risk factors (including liquidity risk, the Group's financial covenants breach risk and the management of liquidity risk, covenant breach risk and cross default risk), set out in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the 2023 Universal Registration Document as updated by section 3 "Risk Factors" of the First Amendment;

the information relating to changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and the Committees set out in Chapter 4 "Corporate Governance" of the 2023 Universal Registration Document as updated by section 4.2 "Changes in Governance" of the First Amendment;

the information relating to the Company's share capital, financial delegations and authorisations, changes in share ownership and the crossing of legal thresholds, as set out in Chapter 7 "Information on the Company, share capital and shareholding structure" of the 2023 Universal Registration Document as updated by Section 6 "Information on the Company, share capital and shareholders" of the First Amendment.

Upcoming events: 5 August 2024 - Sales and results for the 1st half-year 2024 23 October 2024 - Sales for the 3rdquarter 2024

The 2023 Universal Registration Document and the Amendments (in French and English) are available on Clariane's website (www.clariane.com - Investor Relations) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and the Amendments are also available, free of charge, from the Company's registered office at 21-25, rue Balzac in Paris (8th arrondissement).

About Clariane

Clariane is Europe's leading community for care in times of need. It is present in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain.

With their different areas of expertise, the Group's 70,000 professionals work every year to serve almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), healthcare establishments and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.) and home and alternative housing (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a company with a mission and included a new purpose in its articles of association, common to all its activities:

"To care for the humanity of each person at times of vulnerability".

The Clariane Group is listed on Euronext Paris Section B.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA - ISIN: FR0010386334

