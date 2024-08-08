AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,448,370

 

* * *
*

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808220781/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Home-Depot: Dieses Level ist entscheidend!heute, 15:03 Uhr · onvista
Home-Depot: Dieses Level ist entscheidend!
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW31 (04.08.2024)04. Aug. · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW31 (04.08.2024)
Kolumne von Stefan Riße 04.08.2024
Schatten über den Finanzmärkten04. Aug. · Stefan Riße
Schatten über den Finanzmärkten
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden