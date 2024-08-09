Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 August 2024 to 8 August 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
381
|
22.5213
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,022
|
21.8812
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,472
|
21.9645
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
999
|
22.1678
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,213
|
22.1280
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,087
|
22.0376
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240809079834/en/
Tikehau Capital