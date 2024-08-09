AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 August 2024 to 8 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/08/2024

FR0013230612

381

22.5213

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/08/2024

FR0013230612

2,022

21.8812

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/08/2024

FR0013230612

1,472

21.9645

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/08/2024

FR0013230612

999

22.1678

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/08/2024

FR0013230612

1,213

22.1280

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,087

22.0376

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240809079834/en/

Tikehau Capital

