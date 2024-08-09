Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 August 2024 to 8 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/08/2024 FR0013230612 381 22.5213 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/08/2024 FR0013230612 2,022 21.8812 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/08/2024 FR0013230612 1,472 21.9645 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/08/2024 FR0013230612 999 22.1678 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/08/2024 FR0013230612 1,213 22.1280 XPAR TOTAL 6,087 22.0376

