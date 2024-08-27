Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical
July 31, 2024
22 016 467
31 785 111
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 31 487 817, taking into account the 297 294 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
