Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 23 August 2024 to 29 August 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
791
|
22.5196
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
674
|
22.5030
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
179
|
22.3905
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
134
|
22.3112
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
565
|
22.2950
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2,343
|
22.4389
|
Tikehau Capital