Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 23 August 2024 to 29 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/08/2024 FR0013230612 791 22.5196 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/08/2024 FR0013230612 674 22.5030 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/08/2024 FR0013230612 179 22.3905 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/08/2024 FR0013230612 134 22.3112 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/08/2024 FR0013230612 565 22.2950 XPAR TOTAL 2,343 22.4389

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240830800139/en/

Tikehau Capital