Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 23 August 2024 to 29 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/08/2024

FR0013230612

791

22.5196

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/08/2024

FR0013230612

674

22.5030

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/08/2024

FR0013230612

179

22.3905

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/08/2024

FR0013230612

134

22.3112

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/08/2024

FR0013230612

565

22.2950

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

2,343

22.4389

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240830800139/en/

Tikehau Capital

