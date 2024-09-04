AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,540,467 

 A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904535002/en/

Mercialys

