Medincell Mandates ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to Manage Its Liquidity Contract

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) (ISIN Code: FR0004065605) announces that it has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, with effect from September 11, 2024, and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable.

This contract has been drawn up in accordance with current regulations, and in particular AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the code of conduct of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to promote Medincell shares on Euronext Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

8,824 Medincell shares

466,568.49 euros

This contract will be suspended:

in the cases provided for in article 5 of the AMF Decision; or

at the request of Medincell for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by Medincell.

In addition, this contract may be terminated at any time, by Medincell without notice, or by ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with one month's notice.

Medincell terminated the previous liquidity contract with KEPLER CHEUVREUX on September 10, 2024.

As of that date, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

8,824 Medincell shares

466,568.49 euros

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq"). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq" are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

