Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference Recognizes FAW HONGQI for Injecting Green Energy into Global Sustainable Development

With significant achievements of global sustainable development, FAW HONGQI, a renowned representative of Chinese automobile brands, was recently awarded the "Best Case in International Environmental Protection Cooperation" at the first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.

FAW HONGQI was awarded the "Best Case in International Environmental Protection Cooperation" at the first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany, recently.

For years, HONGQI has leveraged its global strategy for new energy vehicles to achieve a "green growth breakthrough," thereby injecting "green" energy into global sustainable development.

According to its ESG case, in January 2023, HONGQI announced its global strategy for HONGQI brand new energy vehicles, systematically outlining its strategic vision, goals, and action plans.

HONGQI has made "green growth breakthrough" a key task, concentrating its superior resources on the development of new energy vehicles and transitioning its entire process, from design and development to production, supply chain management and export trade, towards green and low-carbon operations.

In terms of design and development, HONGQI drives the transformation towards low-carbon and energy-saving products, focusing on key technical directions and 983 core technologies.

Furthermore, HONGQI has actively fulfilled its responsibility for energy saving and carbon reduction, promoting a green transition in its energy structure, and established comprehensive life-cycle management mechanisms covering supplier admission, performance, improvement and exit, thereby enhancing supplier management.

Up to now, HONGQI has successfully entered markets such as Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

Meanwhile, HONGQI implements responsible international sales and operations in its European markets, where it actively engages in exchanges and cooperation, exporting high-end intelligent green new energy vehicles, and jointly developing new energy channel networks with partners to benefit a wider range of users.

Besides, through responsible practices such as environmental advocacy activities, HONGQI practices its low-carbon mobility philosophy, playing an active role in fostering a green and low-carbon social atmosphere.

"The Earth is humanity's shared home, and low-carbon production and living are effective ways to protect it. Shaping a green and beautiful future requires coordinated global efforts," HONGQI said in its ESG case.

"Amid new challenges of the new era, FAW HONGQI will continue with unwavering strategic determination and effective actions, nurturing and developing new productivity, perfecting the green manufacturing system, producing green products, and promoting green and low-carbon lifestyles, striving tirelessly to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for 2030," said the jury.

