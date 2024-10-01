AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

01.10.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG

     Company Name:                Formycon AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1EWVY8

     Reason for the research:     FYB202 approval in EU and US
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        01.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR82
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG
(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
increased the price target from EUR 80.00 to EUR 82.00.

Abstract:
Formycon and its commercialisation partner, Fresenius Kabi, announced the
approval of the Stelara biosimilar FYB202 in both the EU and the US on 27
September. In its most recent corporate presentation, Formycon flagged
decisions by the EU and US regulatory authorities on whether to approve
FYB202 for early Q4/24 and September 2024 respectively. The timing of the
announcements was thus widely anticipated in the market. The unexpected
element in the news on FYB202 was the announcement that Formycon/Fresenius
Kabi now have the right to market FYB202 in the US no later than 22 February
2025 (previously no later than 15 April). As far as we can ascertain, there
have been no changes in competitors' launch dates and so Formycon/Fresenius
Kabi will be joint third (previously fifth) in a queue of seven companies
seeking to launch a Stelara biosimilar in the US market between 1 January
and 15 May next year. We think this earlier launch date perceptibly improves
FYB202's market share prospects and so have raised our forecasts, and the
price target for the Formycon share from EUR80 to EUR82. We maintain our Buy
recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:
DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 80,00 auf EUR 82,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Formycon und sein Kommerzialisierungspartner Fresenius Kabi gaben am 27.
September die Zulassung des Stelara-Biosimilars FYB202 sowohl in der EU als
auch in den USA bekannt. In seiner jüngsten Unternehmenspräsentation
kündigte Formycon Entscheidungen der EU- und US-Zulassungsbehörden über die
Zulassung von FYB202 für Anfang Q4/24 bzw. September 2024 an. Der Zeitpunkt
der Ankündigungen wurde daher vom Markt weitgehend erwartet. Das unerwartete
Element in den Nachrichten zu FYB202 war die Ankündigung, dass
Formycon/Fresenius Kabi nun das Recht haben, FYB202 in den USA bis
spätestens 22. Februar 2025 zu vermarkten (vorher bis spätestens 15. April).
Soweit wir feststellen können, haben sich die Einführungsdaten der
Wettbewerber nicht geändert, so dass Formycon/Fresenius Kabi als drittes
(bisher fünftes) Unternehmen in einer Reihe von sieben Unternehmen, die
zwischen dem 1. Januar und dem 15. Mai nächsten Jahres ein
Stelara-Biosimilar auf den US-Markt bringen wollen, an der Reihe sein
werden. Wir sind der Meinung, dass dieses frühere Einführungsdatum die
Marktanteilsaussichten von FYB202 spürbar verbessert und haben daher unsere
Prognosen und das Kursziel für die Formycon-Aktie von EUR80 auf EUR82 angehoben.
Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.




You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30981.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

