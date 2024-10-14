The Azur Selection S.A. Announces the Termination of the Acquisition of HOTELS DU GROUPE BOUCAU
Regulatory News:
The Azur Selection (ISIN : GRS528003007 - Mnémonique : MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on the Euronext Access + market in Paris, announces that the company and the owner of HOTELS DU GROUPE BOUCAU decided not to pursue the proposed acquisition of shares of HOTELS DU GROUPE BOUCAU previously announced on 1stof February 2024.
The Azur Selection continues exploring opportunities of acquisitions, notably in Southern France, while maintaining a robust financial strategy that safeguards its investments and positions for sustainable growth.
About The Azur Selection
The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.
https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241013766758/en/
The Azur Selection
Chief Executive Officer
George Arvanitakis
NewCap
Investor Relations
Théo Martin
Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96
theazurselection@newcap.eu
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15
theazurselection@newcap.eu