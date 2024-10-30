Vetoquinol: Sales at End September 2024

9-month sales: ¬398 million (+1.8% at constant exchange rates and +1.6% on a reported basis) 9-month sales of essential products: ¬241million (+3.9% at constant exchange rates and on a reported basis)

Regulatory News:

At the end of September 2024, Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) sales totaled ¬398 million, up +1.6% on a reported basis and +1.8% at constant exchange rates. Over the same period, the laboratory recorded net negative currency impacts of ¬-1 million, linked to the Americas and Asia Pacific/Rest of World territories, partially offset by positive currency impacts of +1.4M¬ on the Europe territory.

Sales of Essential products totaled ¬241 million, up +3.9% on a reported basis and at constant exchange rates. Essential products accounted for 61% of the laboratory's sales at September 30, 2024, compared with 59% for the same period in 2023.

At constant exchange rates, the strategic territories of Europe and Asia-Pacific/Rest of World grew by +3.6% and +12.3% respectively; the United States remained down -11.5% due to the situation described at the time of the presentation of Half-Year Results 2024, namely a drop in inventories with American wholesalers and the temporary unavailability of a range of products. Excluding the United States, the Americas territory grew by +7.6%.

Sales of products for companion animals (¬281 million) rose by 1.6% at constant exchange rates, and accounted for 70.4% of the laboratory's total sales. Sales to farm animals came to ¬117 million, up +2.0% at constant exchange rates.

Vetoquinol recorded sales of ¬134 million in the 3rd quarter of FY 2024, stable (-0.5% at constant exchange rates.) Foreign exchange had a negative impact of ¬1 million (-1.0%), mainly in the Americas excluding the United States.

The laboratory's cash position strengthened in the third quarter of 2024.

Sales for the first 9 months of 2024 have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors.

Next publication: Annual sales 2024, January 30, 2025 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and pets (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At June 30, 2024, Vetoquinol employed 2,519 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (mnemonic code: VETO).

Vetoquinol is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

APPENDIX

¬m 2024 2023 Change (reported data) Change (constant exchange rates) Q1 Sales 133,6 145,4 -8,1% -8,0% Q2 Sales 130,8 110,8 +18,0% +17,8% Q3 Sales 133,7 135,8 -1,5% -0,5% YTD Sep. sales 398,2 392,0 +1,6% +1,8%

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management believes that these non-IFRS indicators provide additional information that is relevant to shareholders in their analysis of the Group's underlying trends, performance and financial position. These indicators are used by management to analyze performance.

Essential products: Essential products are veterinary medicines and non-medicinal products marketed by the Vetoquinol Group. These are leading products, or products with the potential to become leaders, which meet the day-to-day needs of veterinarians in the farm animal and companion animal segments. These products are destined to be marketed worldwide, thus leveraging their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates: The term "constant exchange rate" refers to the application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current year, all other things being equal.

Organic growth: Organic growth refers to growth in Vetoquinol's sales due to an increase in sales volume and/or prices in year N compared with year N-1, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030043319/en/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT :

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com