Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

October 2024

76,738,691

 

Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares):

73,952,815

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

September 2024

76,670,861

 

Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):

76,670,861

 

 

Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares):

73,914,485

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

Gecina

