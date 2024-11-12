EQS-News: GFT taps NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms to deliver AI solutions for financial services and manufacturing

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation

GFT taps NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms to deliver AI solutions for financial services and manufacturing

Collaboration leverages open-source models for AI-powered banking chatbots, automated factory operations and more

Stuttgart, 12 November 2024 – GFT Technologiesis collaborating withNVIDIA to bring advanced AI solutions to the financial services and manufacturing sectors. The collaboration will combine GFT’s deep expertise in digitalising global banks, financial institutions and manufacturers with NVIDIA’s AI software tools and accelerated computing platform for generative AI to drive a new level of innovation and efficiency in both industries.

GFT will use the NVIDIAAI Enterprise software platform – which includes NVIDIA NIMmicroservices, NVIDIATriton Inference Server,NVIDIA NeMo, and NIM Agent Blueprints – and the NVIDIA Omniverseplatformto develop tailor-made AI applications, focusing on the manufacturing and financial services sectors.

For manufacturers, applications include digital twin technology and visual inspection tools to enhance quality control and operational efficiency. GFT will also collaborate with NVIDIA on fine-tuning open-source large language models (LLMs) for banks and insurance companies. Financial services institutions will be able to leverage these custom LLMs to enhance AI agents, as well as improve operations including fraud detection, customer service and risk reduction.

“We are collaborating with NVIDIA to help unlock the next level of AI-driven solutions for our clients,” said Marco Santos, Co-CEO of GFT. “These tools will drive efficiency and, beyond that, create fresh growth opportunities for our clients. Through this collaboration, we aim to set new standards in digital innovation.”

GFT’s collaboration with NVIDIA will tap into the latest advances in generative AI, using open-source models including Google Gemma, Llama 3.1 405B, and Microsoft Phi. By leveraging these models, GFT will support enterprises in building new AI applications such as digital customer service chatbots and retrieval-augmented generation workflows. By definition, these open-source models give companies the flexibility to quickly launch new capabilities in any environment they choose – in the cloud or on-premises.

Ignasi Barri, Global Head for Data and AI at GFT, explains, “through this collaboration with NVIDIA, we’re providing our clients with advanced AI capabilities. By combining their advanced technology in hardware and software with our data and AI expertise, we're delivering solutions that can drive real business value.”

GFT has seen increasing demand for its AI and data analytics solutions quarter after quarter, due in large part to the continued development of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace.This has led to GFT’s recognition as a global leader in AI and machine learning. For three consecutive years, ISG has named GFT a leader on AI and data analytics in Google Cloud. Each year, GFT has improved its position in the analyst house’s report and clearly outpaced larger providers. This latest work underscores GFT's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI for real-world business solutions.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation.

GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in 20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com/de

https://www.gft.com/de/de/blog

www.linkedin.com/company/gft-technologies

www.twitter.com/gft_de

