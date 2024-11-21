Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): BUY

^ Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 21.11.2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AG Company Name: Beaconsmind AG ISIN: CH0451123589 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 21.11.2024 Target price: EUR18.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Christian Orquera First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 14.50 to EUR 18.50. Abstract: On 19 November 2024, beaconsmind announced the acquisition of information and communication technology (ICT) services provider Swissnet AG and Dubai-based traveltech specialist Lokalee for a total amount of CHF 21.3m, which will be financed through shares, a vendor loan and cash. The deals are expected to close by January 2025. Beaconsmind has recently completed the integration of five acquired companies whose full consolidation in 2024 has strengthened its operational and financial foundation in preparation for the next growth step. This transaction aligns with Beaconsmind's strategic evolution, leveraging synergies across customer bases, technologies, and markets to build an international leading digital infrastructure and SaaS provider. The company gains Lokalee's AI capabilities which it can leverage across the group and direct access to the high-growth MENA region. Beaconsmind will adopt Swissnet Group as its new company name to capitalise on the Swiss company's strong brand and achieve significant growth in revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow driven by an expanded management team. Management is guiding to group revenue of CHF27.5m and EBITDA of CHF6.7m (margin: 24.6%) in 2025. The new Swissnet Group will be well-positioned to offer a broad range of attractive ICT, traveltech and customer engagement solutions to several industries, including hospitality and retail. We have adjusted our financial forecasts for 2025 and subsequent years. Our DCF model yields a price target of EUR18.50 (previously EUR14.50). We maintain our Buy recommendation. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 14,50 auf EUR 18,50. Zusammenfassung: Am 19. November 2024 gab beaconsmind die Übernahme des Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologie (ICT)-Dienstleisters Swissnet AG und des in Dubai ansässigen Traveltech-Spezialisten Lokalee für einen Gesamtbetrag von CHF21,3 Mio. bekannt, der durch Aktien, ein Verkäuferdarlehen und Barmittel finanziert wird. Der Abschluss der Transaktion wird bis Januar 2025 erwartet. Beaconsmind hat kürzlich die Integration von fünf akquirierten Unternehmen abgeschlossen, deren Vollkonsolidierung im Jahr 2024 das operative und finanzielle Fundament des Unternehmens in Vorbereitung auf den nächsten Wachstumsschritt gestärkt hat. Diese Transaktion steht im Einklang mit der strategischen Entwicklung von Beaconsmind, die Synergien über Kundenstämme, Technologien und Märkte hinweg nutzt, um einen international führenden digitalen Infrastruktur- und SaaS-Anbieter aufzubauen. Das Unternehmen erhält die KI-Fähigkeiten von Lokalee, die es gruppenweit nutzen kann, sowie einen direkten Zugang zur wachstumsstarken MENA-Region. Beaconsmind wird den neuen Firmennamen Swissnet Group annehmen, um von seiner starken Marke zu profitieren und um ein signifikantes Wachstum bei Umsatz, EBITDA und freiem Cashflow zu erzielen, das von einem erweiterten Managementteam getragen wird. Das Management erwartet für 2025 einen Gruppenumsatz von CHF27,5 Mio. und ein EBITDA von CHF6,7 Mio. (Marge: 24,6%). Die neue Swissnet Gruppe wird gut positioniert sein, um eine breite Palette attraktiver ICT-, Traveltech- und Customer-Engagement-Lösungen für verschiedene Branchen, darunter das Gastgewerbe und den Einzelhandel, anzubieten. Wir haben unsere Finanzprognosen für 2025 und die Folgejahre angepasst. Unser DCF-Modell führt zu einem Kursziel von EUR18,50 (vorher EUR14,50). Wir halten an unserer Kaufempfehlung fest. 