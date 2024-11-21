AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

21.11.2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AG

     Company Name:                Beaconsmind AG
     ISIN:                        CH0451123589

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        21.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR18.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmind
AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating
and increased the price target from EUR 14.50 to EUR 18.50.

Abstract:
On 19 November 2024, beaconsmind announced the acquisition of information
and communication technology (ICT) services provider Swissnet AG and
Dubai-based traveltech specialist Lokalee for a total amount of CHF 21.3m,
which will be financed through shares, a vendor loan and cash. The deals are
expected to close by January 2025. Beaconsmind has recently completed the
integration of five acquired companies whose full consolidation in 2024 has
strengthened its operational and financial foundation in preparation for the
next growth step. This transaction aligns with Beaconsmind's strategic
evolution, leveraging synergies across customer bases, technologies, and
markets to build an international leading digital infrastructure and SaaS
provider. The company gains Lokalee's AI capabilities which it can leverage
across the group and direct access to the high-growth MENA region.
Beaconsmind will adopt Swissnet Group as its new company name to capitalise
on the Swiss company's strong brand and achieve significant growth in
revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow driven by an expanded management team.
Management is guiding to group revenue of CHF27.5m and EBITDA of CHF6.7m
(margin: 24.6%) in 2025. The new Swissnet Group will be well-positioned to
offer a broad range of attractive ICT, traveltech and customer engagement
solutions to several industries, including hospitality and retail. We have
adjusted our financial forecasts for 2025 and subsequent years. Our DCF
model yields a price target of EUR18.50 (previously EUR14.50). We maintain our
Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG
(ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 14,50 auf EUR 18,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Am 19. November 2024 gab beaconsmind die Übernahme des Informations- und
Kommunikationstechnologie (ICT)-Dienstleisters Swissnet AG und des in Dubai
ansässigen Traveltech-Spezialisten Lokalee für einen Gesamtbetrag von
CHF21,3 Mio. bekannt, der durch Aktien, ein Verkäuferdarlehen und Barmittel
finanziert wird. Der Abschluss der Transaktion wird bis Januar 2025
erwartet. Beaconsmind hat kürzlich die Integration von fünf akquirierten
Unternehmen abgeschlossen, deren Vollkonsolidierung im Jahr 2024 das
operative und finanzielle Fundament des Unternehmens in Vorbereitung auf den
nächsten Wachstumsschritt gestärkt hat. Diese Transaktion steht im Einklang
mit der strategischen Entwicklung von Beaconsmind, die Synergien über
Kundenstämme, Technologien und Märkte hinweg nutzt, um einen international
führenden digitalen Infrastruktur- und SaaS-Anbieter aufzubauen. Das
Unternehmen erhält die KI-Fähigkeiten von Lokalee, die es gruppenweit nutzen
kann, sowie einen direkten Zugang zur wachstumsstarken MENA-Region.
Beaconsmind wird den neuen Firmennamen Swissnet Group annehmen, um von
seiner starken Marke zu profitieren und um ein signifikantes Wachstum bei
Umsatz, EBITDA und freiem Cashflow zu erzielen, das von einem erweiterten
Managementteam getragen wird. Das Management erwartet für 2025 einen
Gruppenumsatz von CHF27,5 Mio. und ein EBITDA von CHF6,7 Mio. (Marge:
24,6%). Die neue Swissnet Gruppe wird gut positioniert sein, um eine breite
Palette attraktiver ICT-, Traveltech- und Customer-Engagement-Lösungen für
verschiedene Branchen, darunter das Gastgewerbe und den Einzelhandel,
anzubieten. Wir haben unsere Finanzprognosen für 2025 und die Folgejahre
angepasst. Unser DCF-Modell führt zu einem Kursziel von EUR18,50 (vorher
EUR14,50). Wir halten an unserer Kaufempfehlung fest.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31413.pdf

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

