Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 November 2024 to 28 November 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/11/2024

FR0013230612

2,344

20.6957

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/11/2024

FR0013230612

4,291

21.1282

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,508

20.8444

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/11/2024

FR0013230612

2,375

20.7520

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,962

20.9407

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12,480

20.9116

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241129573722/en/

Tikehau Capital

