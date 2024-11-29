Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 November 2024 to 28 November 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/11/2024 FR0013230612 2,344 20.6957 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/11/2024 FR0013230612 4,291 21.1282 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,508 20.8444 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/11/2024 FR0013230612 2,375 20.7520 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,962 20.9407 XPAR TOTAL 12,480 20.9116

