Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 November 2024 to 28 November 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,344
|
20.6957
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
4,291
|
21.1282
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,508
|
20.8444
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,375
|
20.7520
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,962
|
20.9407
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12,480
|
20.9116
|
Tikehau Capital