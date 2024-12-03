AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual London Investor Presentation

Business Wire · Uhr

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 11 February 2025 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. A livestream of the event will also be available. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (Events)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203476561/en/

Media
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Pershing Square Holdings

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Axon Enterprise - Ein Schluck zu viel aus der Pulleheute, 15:18 Uhr · onvista
Axon Enterprise - Ein Schluck zu viel aus der Pulle
Steuerregeln ändern sich zum Jahreswechsel
Fremdwährungs-Gewinne: So ersparst du dir Ärger mit dem Finanzamtgestern, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
Fremdwährungs-Gewinne: So ersparst du dir Ärger mit dem Finanzamt
How-to zur Steuererklärung
Kapitalertragsteuer: Schritt für Schritt zur Steuerrückzahlung01. Dez. · dreimaldrei
Kapitalertragsteuer: Schritt für Schritt zur Steuerrückzahlung
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Angeschlagener Autobauer
VW lehnt Zukunftsplan der IG Metall ab29. Nov. · dpa-AFX
VW lehnt Zukunftsplan der IG Metall ab
Wall Street
New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung erwartet nach Rekordengestern, 14:53 Uhr · dpa-AFX
New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung erwartet nach Rekorden
Block und Coinbase – Diese Kryptoaktien geben Gas
Werbung
01. Dez. · Société Générale
3 spannende Aktien für eine solide 8 % Rendite p.a.30. Nov. · Aktienwelt360
3 spannende Aktien für eine solide 8 % Rendite p.a.
Internet-Holding Prosus schreibt operativ schwarze Zahlengestern, 08:36 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden