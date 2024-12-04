Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2024
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
Number of
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
93,886,501
93,886,501
93,315,384
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
Mercialys