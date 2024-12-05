AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

SES: Notification of Major Holdings

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

SES S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.

City and country of registered office: UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s):

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2024-12-03

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through
financial instruments (total
of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both
in %
(7.A + 7.B)

Total number of
voting rights of
issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

10.01

 

0.00

 

10.01

 

557,186,400

Position of previous notification

5.30

-

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

Number of voting
rights direct

Number of voting
rights indirect

% of voting
rights direct

% of voting rights
indirect

5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51

55,774,147

0

10.00

0.00

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect)

55,774,147

10.00

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted

% of voting rights

N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

 

N

°

 

Name

% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Total of both

 

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)

N/A

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204059309/en/

SES
Mathis Prost
Legal Services Corporate and Finance
Tel. +352 691 419 856
mathis.prost@ses.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
SES

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Knaus Tabbert auf Allzeittief: Darum meide ich die Aktie weiterheute, 12:00 Uhr · onvista
Knaus Tabbert auf Allzeittief: Darum meide ich die Aktie weiter
onvista Trading-Impuls
Bei PVA Tepla stimmen Zahlen und Chart: Was jetzt für einen Ausbruch sprichtgestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Bei PVA Tepla stimmen Zahlen und Chart: Was jetzt für einen Ausbruch spricht
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Spotify - Ausbruch nach Power-Earnings-Gapgestern, 12:15 Uhr · onvista
Spotify - Ausbruch nach Power-Earnings-Gap
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden