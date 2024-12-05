SES: Notification of Major Holdings
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
SES S.A.
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.
City and country of registered office: UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s):
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2024-12-03
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
|
% of voting rights through
|
Total of both
|
Total number of
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.01
|
0.00
|
10.01
|
557,186,400
|
Position of previous notification
|
5.30
|
-
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of voting
|
Number of voting
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51
|
55,774,147
|
0
|
10.00
|
0.00
|
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect)
|
55,774,147
|
10.00
B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/ Conversion Period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted
|
% of voting rights
|
N/A
B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
N/A
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
N
°
|
Name
|
% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both
|
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|
N/A
9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
