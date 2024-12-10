AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tourism in Latin America: Full Recovery by Year-End, Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business Wire · Uhr

In the first nine months of 2024, 1.1 billion tourists traveled to international destinations, recovering 98% of pre-pandemic levels. According to the latest UN World Tourism Barometer, the sector is expected to fully recover.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210028908/en/

Global tourism set for full recovering (Photo: Business Wire)

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, "The strong growth observed in global tourism is excellent news for economies worldwide." He added, "The fact that visitor spending is growing has a direct impact on millions of jobs and small businesses."

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barometer shows a notable recovery in tourism, with most regions, especially Latin America, surpassing 2019 arrival figures.

Regional tourism performance

In 2024, international tourist arrivals grew significantly worldwide. Enhanced air connectivity and visa facilitation have been key to this trend. The Americas recovered 97% of their pre-pandemic arrivals (3% below 2019).

The northern hemisphere's summer season was generally strong, with global arrivals reaching 99% of pre-pandemic values. A total of 60 out of 111 destinations surpassed 2019 arrival figures. Top performers included Curaçao (48%) and Colombia.

Direct impact of tourism

In the first nine months of 2024, 35 out of 43 countries with available data on tourism revenues exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with many recording double-digit growth compared to 2019, far outpacing inflation. Notable examples include Nicaragua and Tanzania (both 50%).

On track for full recovery by year-end

International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 2019 levels by year-end, although tourism revenues had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. Many destinations surpassed 2019 arrival figures in 2023 or 2024, yet there is still room for recovery in several subregions. The recovery is extraordinary in Central America and the Caribbean.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210028908/en/

+34 682 92 01 20

