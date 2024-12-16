EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRABAG SE

STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



16.12.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

1. Emittent: STRABAG SE

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited

Sitz: Kaliningrad

Staat: Russia

4. Namen der Aktionäre: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 4.12.2024

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person



Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

24,11 %

62,68 %

86,79 %

118 221 982 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

0,00 %





A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 28 500 001 24,11 % Subsumme A 28 500 001 24,11 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte The right of first refusal na na physisch 74099909 62,68 Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 _unknown__________________________ 2 MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited 1

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is an amendment and clarification to the major holdings notification submitted on 28 March 2024.



This notification is submitted due to the court proceedings between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited and following cancelation of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 as amended on 8 January 2024 and the completion of which was notified on 26 March 2024 and amended on 28 March 2024).



This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.



FMA in a letter dated 11 December 2024 requested details of information regarding ultimate controlling person in Sections 3 and 8 presented in a form submitted by Valtoura on 6 December 2024. It is impossible to receive the requested information within the prescribed by FMA period of time (1 day) due to provisions of Russian legislation. An update will be given until January 13th, 2025.

Sections 6, 7B2 are stated in wordings specified by FMA in letters dated 11 and 12 December 2024





Moscow, Russia, 13.12.2024Moscow, Russia am 13.12.2024