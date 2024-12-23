EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is an amendment and clarification to the major holdings notification submitted on 28 March 2024.



12 December 2024 is the date of completion.



This notification is submitted due to the court proceedings between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited and following cancelation of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 and the completion of which was notified on 26 March 2024 and amended on 28 March 2024).



This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.



This notification is being submitted in the circumstances where FMA has approached us after the submission of the notifications on 6 and 16 December 2024 and directly requested that we re-submit our notification subject to the wording they have provided wth regard to paragraphs 4,6 and 8 of this form.