EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRABAG SE
STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

23.12.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

 

Moscow, Russia, 19.12.2024

 

Überblick

1. Emittent: STRABAG SE
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
3. Meldepflichtige Person
Name: MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited
Sitz: Kaliningrad
Staat: Russia
4. Namen der Aktionäre: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 12.12.2024

 

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
  Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente
repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		  
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Situation am Tag der
Schwellenberührung		 24,11 % 62,68 % 86,79 % 118 221 982
Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 0,00 %      
 

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

 

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören
 
ISIN der Aktien		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
AT000000STR1   28 500 001   24,11 %
Subsumme A 28 500 001 24,11 %

 

 

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
 
Art des Instruments		  
Verfalldatum		  
Ausübungsfrist		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
         
  Subsumme B.1    

 

 

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
The right of first refusal na na physisch 74099909 62,68
  Subsumme B.2 74 099 909 62,68%
 
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-
/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden
natürlichen oder juristischen Person:


Ziffer

Name
Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer		 Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-
/sonstige Instrumente
(%)
Total von beiden (%)
1 _unknown                        
2 MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited 1      
3 MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited 2 24,11% 62,68% 86,79%
 
 
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is an amendment and clarification to the major holdings notification submitted on 28 March 2024.
 
12 December 2024 is the date of completion.
 
This notification is submitted due to the court proceedings between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited and following cancelation of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 as amended on 8 January 2024 and the completion of which was notified on 26 March 2024 and amended on 28 March 2024).
 
This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of
such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal 
completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.
 
FMA in a letter dated 11 December 2024 requested details of information regarding ultimate controlling person in Sections 3 and 8 presented in a form submitted by Valtoura on 6 December 2024. It is impossible to receive the requested information within the prescribed by FMA period of time (1 day) due to provisions of Russian legislation. An update will be given until January 13th, 2025.
 
Sections 6, 7B2 and 8 are stated in wordings specified by FMA in letters dated 11, 12 and 18 December 2024.
 

 

Moscow, Russia am 19.12.2024


23.12.2024 CET/CEST

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Wien
Österreich
Internet: www.strabag.com

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2056929  23.12.2024 CET/CEST

