EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Group · Uhr
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRABAG SE
STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
23.12.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Moscow, Russia, 19.12.2024
Überblick
|1. Emittent: STRABAG SE
|2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
|3. Meldepflichtige Person
Name: MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited
Sitz: Kaliningrad
Staat: Russia
|4. Namen der Aktionäre: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
|5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 12.12.2024
|6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
|Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)
|Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente
repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
|Situation am Tag der
Schwellenberührung
|24,11 %
|62,68 %
|86,79 %
|118 221 982
|Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)
|0,00 %
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
|A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören
|
ISIN der Aktien
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte
|Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
|Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT000000STR1
|28 500 001
|24,11 %
|Subsumme A
|28 500 001
|24,11 %
|B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
|
Art des Instruments
|
Verfalldatum
|
Ausübungsfrist
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
|Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|Subsumme B.1
|B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
|Art des Instruments
|Verfalldatum
|Ausübungsfrist
|Physisches oder Cash Settlement
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte
|Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|The right of first refusal
|na
|na
|physisch
|74099909
|62,68
|Subsumme B.2
|74 099 909
|62,68%
|8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-
/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden
natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
|
Ziffer
|
Name
|
Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer
|Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%)
|Direkt gehaltene Finanz-
/sonstige Instrumente
(%)
|
Total von beiden (%)
|1
|_unknown
|2
|MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited
|1
|3
|MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
|2
|24,11%
|62,68%
|86,79%
|9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
|10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is an amendment and clarification to the major holdings notification submitted on 28 March 2024.
12 December 2024 is the date of completion.
This notification is submitted due to the court proceedings between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited and following cancelation of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 as amended on 8 January 2024 and the completion of which was notified on 26 March 2024 and amended on 28 March 2024).
This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of
such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal
|completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.
FMA in a letter dated 11 December 2024 requested details of information regarding ultimate controlling person in Sections 3 and 8 presented in a form submitted by Valtoura on 6 December 2024. It is impossible to receive the requested information within the prescribed by FMA period of time (1 day) due to provisions of Russian legislation. An update will be given until January 13th, 2025.
Sections 6, 7B2 and 8 are stated in wordings specified by FMA in letters dated 11, 12 and 18 December 2024.
Moscow, Russia am 19.12.2024
23.12.2024 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Wien
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
2056929 23.12.2024 CET/CEST