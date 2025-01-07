Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

December 2024

 

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,949,915

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

November 2024

 

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,962,548

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107294735/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Gecina

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 05.01.2025
Ende 2024 trugen nur wenige Aktien die Börsen - das könnte sich jetzt ändern05. Jan. · onvista
Ende 2024 trugen nur wenige Aktien die Börsen - das könnte sich jetzt ändern
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Aufgepasst, ETF-Käufer: Der Dollar kann auch fallen05. Jan. · Acatis
Aufgepasst, ETF-Käufer: Der Dollar kann auch fallen
Xetra, Tradegate, Börse Stuttgart und Co.
Worauf es bei der Wahl des richtigen Handelsplatzes ankommt29. Dez. · dreimaldrei
Worauf es bei der Wahl des richtigen Handelsplatzes ankommt
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden