Original-Research: MPC Energy Solutions N.V. (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
05.03.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

     Company Name:                MPC Energy Solutions N.V.
     ISIN:                        NL0015268814

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        05.03.2025
     Target price:                NOK 14.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Q4 prelims paint a mixed picture; chg. est.

FY24 ahead of sales guidance. MPCES ended FY24 with a strong Q4, which put
the company ahead of its initial guidance, particularly driven by the plants
in El Salvador and Mexico. FY24 proportionate energy output increased by 31%
yoy to 116 GWh. Carried by improved electricity prices, proportionate sales
rose by 42% yoy to $ 12.8m. EBITDA's increase of 79% yoy to $ 7.9m was
supported by the improved top-line but also by managements successful cost
cutting efforts (overhead costs -30% yoy).

Impairments weigh of results. Reported group EBIT stood at $ -13.3m as a
result of $ 12.9m impairments, mainly stemming from the divestment in Puerto
Rico ($ 5.1m), a correction of a JV investment value in Colombia ($ 4.5m),
and a convertible note issued by a US microgrid developer ($ 1.7m). Adjusted
for those, EBIT would have come in at a $ 400k loss, a significant
improvement compared to previous year's $ 4.8m loss.

Colombia is an increasingly challenging market due to an alarming surge in
violence as conflicts between armed groups intensify. As a result, MPCES has
to hire private security personal to guarantee the protection of its staff.
This significantly weighs on the profitability of its two PV plants, Los
Girasoles and Planeta Rica. We hence also reflect lower margin estimates for
both projects in our model.

Rightsized portfolio. As previously communicated, management has further
rightsized its portfolio by selling the CHP project in Puerto Rico. While
the company was able to recover some $ 4m, the impairment related to the
project amounts to $ 5.1m. The current production portfolio now consists out
of four operational projects and one under construction (San Patricio, 65 MW
PV), which should become operational at the beginning of H2. In light of the
currently challenging situation in Colombia, which heavily impacts IRRs of
projects, we would not only expect the company to halt new developments in
that region (one project was sold) but also consider a sale of its two
operational assets (39 MW).

Slowed development efforts. With MPCES having notably reduced overhead costs
and having sold a development projects, the company is seen to have also
slowed general development efforts, ultimately reducing the pipeline. During
the earnings call, the CFO mentioned an early stage pipeline of roughly 200
MW, which is in line with our previous estimates of 186 MW.

Positive 2025 guidance. For FY25, management expects proportionate sales of
$12-13m (eNuW: $ 14m) and proportionate EBITDA of $ 9-9.5m (eNuW: $ 9.9m).
While this is below our estimates, it is important to note that the guidance
does not reflect any contribution from MPCES' Colombian plants as they are
up for sale (not yet excluded from eNuW). Hence, the longer the sale takes,
the higher the upside to the company's FY25 guidance.

Guatemala project progressing as planned. The construction of its 65MW PV
project, which begun at the end of February 2024, is in its final stages.
One third of the modules have already been installed. While MPCES has not
yet signed a co-investor (49% stake of the project), we expect this to
happen in due course. Importantly, finding a co-investor has ultimately no
impact on the construction timeline as MPCES has already fully financed the
project. Once the project is completed (eNuW: mid-2025), it is seen to
generate annualized sales of some $8m.

We confirm our BUY rating but reduce our PT to NOK 14 (old: NOK 20) based on
sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation, separately accounting for the value of
its current IPP portfolio (NPV) and its development backlog (multiple).

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31899.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

