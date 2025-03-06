PHAXIAM Therapeutics: Press Release Regarding Suspension of Trading

Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM - FR001400K4B1), has requested Euronext to suspend the trading of its stock listed on the Euronext Paris market from the publication of this press release, pending the release of an upcoming press release.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

PHAXIAM

Thibaut du Fayet

CEO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@phaxiam.com

NewCap Mathilde Bohin / Duaan Oreaanský

Investor Relations

Arthur Rouillé Media Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

phaxiam@newcap.eu