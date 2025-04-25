Helvetia Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Die Patria Genossenschaft erwirbt Baloise-Aktien von Cevian Capital



25.04.2025 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR St.Gallen, 25. April 2025

Die Patria Genossenschaft hat Helvetia Holding AG (Helvetia) mitgeteilt, dass sie am 25. April 2025 von Cevian Capital 4 282 758 Aktien der Baloise Holding AG (Baloise), entsprechend 9.351 Prozent des Kapitals und der Stimmrechte, erworben hat. Der Kauf unterliegt keinen Bedingungen. Damit wird die Patria Genossenschaft an der am 23. Mai 2025 stattfindenden ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der Baloise betreffend der am 22. April 2025 angekündigten Fusion mit Helvetia mit diesen Aktien abstimmen können. Über den Kaufpreis haben die Parteien Stillschweigen vereinbart.

Gleichzeitig hat Baloise Helvetia mitgeteilt, dass sie im Zusammenhang mit der Fusion mit Helvetia auf die Nomination eines siebten Mitglieds des Verwaltungsrates verzichtet. Damit wird der Verwaltungsrat der fusionierten Gesellschaft Helvetia Baloise Holding AG mit der Fusion insgesamt 13 (anstatt 14) Mitglieder umfassen. Die Kandidaten wurden bereits in der Ad hoc-Mitteilung vom 22. April 2025 und den Fusionsunterlagen mitgeteilt.

Über die Helvetia Gruppe

Helvetia Versicherungen mit Sitz in St. Gallen hat sich seit 1858 zu einer erfolgreichen internationalen Versicherungsgruppe mit starken Schweizer Wurzeln, über 14 000 Mitarbeitenden (FTE) und mehr als 6.7 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden entwickelt. Seit jeher ist Helvetia für ihre Kundinnen und Kunden da, wenn es darauf ankommt.

In den Segmenten Schweiz, Spanien und GIAM (German, Italian and Austrian Markets) positioniert sich Helvetia als Local Customer Champion und begleitet die Kundinnen und Kunden ein Leben lang als bevorzugte Anbieterin. Zudem liegt ein Schwerpunkt von Helvetia auf dem schnell wachsenden Segment der Kundinnen und Kunden über 50. In allen Segmenten und insbesondere im Segment Specialty Markets strebt Helvetia als Global Specialist Wachstum im internationalen Specialty-Lines-Geschäft und in der Rückversicherung an. Dank schlanker und flexibler Strukturen kann Helvetia sich in einem zyklischen Geschäft auf die Profitabilität fokussieren. Gleichzeitig nutzt Helvetia ihr Know-how in ihren europäischen Retailmärkten, um KMU-Kunden Specialty-Lösungen anzubieten.

Bei einem Geschäftsvolumen von CHF 11.6 Mrd. erzielte Helvetia im Geschäftsjahr 2024 Un-derlying Earnings von CHF 528.5 Mio. und ein IFRS-Periodenergebnis von CHF 502.4 Mio. Die Aktie der Helvetia Holding AG wird an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The English version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.

This document is not an offer of merger consideration shares in the United States. Neither the merger consideration shares nor any other securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and neither the merger considerations shares nor any other securities may be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act. This document must not be forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments in any member state of the European Union. This document does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). No action has been or will be taken in any member state of the European Union in relation to the securities to permit a public offering of securities. This document does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung

2123898 25.04.2025 CET/CEST