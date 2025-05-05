Veolia Environnement: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital
Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Regulatory News:
|
Corporate name of the issuer:
|
Veolia Environnement
|
|
21 rue La Boétie
|
|
75008 PARIS
|
|
FRANCE
|
|
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
|
Information closing date
|
Total number of shares forming the share capital *
|
Total number of voting rights *
|
April 30, 2025
|
740,652,608
|
Total number of theoretical voting rights:
|
740,652,608
|
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1):
|
730,465,033
|
*
|
|
Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of April 30, 2025, i.e. 10,187,575 shares).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505782340/en/
Veolia Environnement