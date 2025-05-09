Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

^ Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 09.05.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE Company Name: Mister Spex SE ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 09.05.2025 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni "SpexFocus" strategy shows first successes Mister Spex' Q1-25 results have demonstrated that its transformation program, which was launched in August 2024, bears fruit: While net revenue declined as expected by 13% yoy to EUR 44.7m, mainly due to strategic store closures in international markets, the company was able to increase profitability: The gross margin improved by 441 basis points yoy to 56.4%, supported by the reduction of discounts in general and the continued expansion of SpexPro, Mister Spex's private label for premium eyewear lenses introduced in September 2024. Management explained in the conference call that the share of its premium SpexPro lenses amounts to ~35% of sold prescription glasses in stores - a great success. In addition, like-for-like sales in the German offline business grew by 13% yoy. Its new subscription model should provide recurring revenues in the future. We leave our estimates and the DCF-based EUR 5.00 TP unchanged and confirm our Buy recommendation. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32534.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2134276 09.05.2025 CET/CEST °