Original-Research: Mister Spex SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

09.05.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE

     Company Name:               Mister Spex SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A3CSAE2

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       09.05.2025
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

"SpexFocus" strategy shows first successes
Mister Spex' Q1-25 results have demonstrated that its transformation
program, which was launched in August 2024, bears fruit: While net revenue
declined as expected by 13% yoy to EUR 44.7m, mainly due to strategic store
closures in international markets, the company was able to increase
profitability: The gross margin improved by 441 basis points yoy to 56.4%,
supported by the reduction of discounts in general and the continued
expansion of SpexPro, Mister Spex's private label for premium eyewear lenses
introduced in September 2024. Management explained in the conference call
that the share of its premium SpexPro lenses amounts to ~35% of sold
prescription glasses in stores - a great success. In addition, like-for-like
sales in the German offline business grew by 13% yoy. Its new subscription
model should provide recurring revenues in the future. We leave our
estimates and the DCF-based EUR 5.00 TP unchanged and confirm our Buy
recommendation.






