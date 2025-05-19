Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG 19.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SE Company Name: Cantourage Group SE ISIN: DE000A3DSV01 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 19.05.2025 Target price: EUR 13.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Growth further accelerating, EUR 100m sales in reach; chg. April turned out to be yet another record month with sales having reached EUR 11.1m, a yoy increase of roughly 250%, surpassing the previous record month March (EUR 10.7m). This increase should largely be the result of successful de-bottlenecking efforts on Cantourage's side during the past few months, which began positively impacting the group's top-line from last month onwards. With strongly growing demand, the company has been working on raising its processing capacities at its German site as well as through partnerships (e.g. with a Portuguese contract manufacturer). EUR 100m annual sales in sight. While management has so far not issued a FY25 guidance, we would expect it to point towards the EUR 100m sales level, in line with our new sales estimate. Reaching EUR 100m sales would require monthly sales of some EUR 8m, which looks achievable in light of the recent operating developments. Scale to kick in. While the company did not announce profitability figures, the strong sales growth should feed down to EBITDA. Taking into account last year's margin (eNuW: 7.5%) and the operating developments since the start of the year, the FY25 EBITDA margin looks set to surpass 10% despite ongoing investments into growth. Share price de-coupled from fundamentals. Despite expected FY25e sales growth of 94% yoy, Cantourage should be able to reach a 10% EBITDA margin, implying an attractive EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.8x. We confirm our BUY rating with a EUR 13 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32648.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2139996 19.05.2025 CET/CEST °