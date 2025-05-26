Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From May 19th to May 23th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

55.9310

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.7357

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.7035

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.1734

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.2177

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

250,000

56.3523

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific
