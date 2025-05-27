Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
27.05.2025 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding
AG & Co. KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       27.05.2025
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

FY 2024/25: all targets achieved
HORNBACH reported a slight increase in net sales for FY 2024/25, reaching
EUR 6,200m, primarily driven by the HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup. Gross profit
improved by 3.6%, attributed to lower raw material prices, new product
introductions, and a favorable product mix. However, operational expenses as
a percentage of sales rose due to wage increases and the SAP S/4 Hana system
migration. Adjusted EBIT rose by 6.0% to EUR 269.5m, reflecting stronger
gross margins despite ongoing investments in staff and technology. The adj.
EBIT margin increased from 4.1% to 4.3%. The company maintained a robust
balance sheet with an equity ratio of 44.1%.
HORNBACH also improved its market position, with notable market share gains
in Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, and Switzerland. In addition,
the company demonstrated its efficient use of retail space, achieving
market-leading sales per square meter, and showed above-average growth in
the DIY sector compared to the German GDP. It also continued expanding its
product offerings through its online marketplace and app, the latter now
supporting over 4.1m customer accounts.
HORNBACH published a FY 2025/26 outlook: Net sales are expected to be at or
slightly above the level of the 2024/25 financial year. Sales growth will be
supported by recently opened stores in Nuremberg (February 26, 2025) and
Duisburg (March 26, 2025) as well as three further new openings in Austria
and Romania during FY 2025/26. According to HORNBACH, the start of the
spring season has been promising, however the volatile macroeconomic and
geopolitical environment poses continued challenges with regard to supply
chains and consumer sentiment. Therefore, the adjusted EBIT is expected to
be at the level of the past business year (EUR 269.5m) with gross margin
remaining stable.
In our opinion, Hornbach's outlook is rather cautious/conservative,
especially due to the successful start to the spring season. We therefore
confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.


