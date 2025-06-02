Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
02.06.2025 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        02.06.2025
     Target price:                EUR48
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 43.00 to EUR 48.00.

Abstract:
DRAG's Q1/25 report showed a 6.2% increase in revenue to EUR59.1m (Q1/24:
EUR55.6m) despite a 1.3% boepd volume decline and a 7.4% fall in the oil
price. The revenue increase stemmed from a shift in the product mix to oil,
which in Q1/25 accounted for 65% of volume (Q1/24: 58%). EBITDA rose 3.8% to
EUR43.2m (Q1/24: EUR41.7m). DRAG has already generated roughly a third of the
sales and EBITDA required to reach the mid-point of 2025 sales and EBITDA
guidance (EUR180m and EUR125m respectively). The futures strip indicates an
average WTI oil price of USD60.50/bbl for April to December 2025 (Q1/25:
USD71.78/bbl). However, 40% of the revenue required to reach 2025 guidance
is locked in through the hedging of ca. 790k barrels of oil at ca. USD69.60.
2025 guidance (first given on 23 April) is based on oil at USD60/bbl. The
current price is ca. USD61. Seven of the ten new wells DRAG plans for 2025
are to be drilled into the Niobrara Formation. Accumulated experience and
falling service provider costs allowed DRAG to lower the cost of a two-mile
horizontal Niobrara well from over USD12m in 2023 to under USD10m in 2024.
This year DRAG is targeting USD9m which would allow generation of an IRR of
30% on a Niobrara well at an oil price of USD60/bbl. Previously, a 30% IRR
on a Niobrara well was only possible at an oil price of USD75/bbl. The nine
new wells which came online in Q4/24 helped DRAG generate free cash flow of
EUR22.1m in Q1/25. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price

target to EUR48 (EUR43) to reflect the EUR22.7m reduction in net debt during Q1/25

to EUR134.3m (net gearing of 56.1%). Share price upside potential: 36%.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 43,00 auf EUR 48,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Q1/25-Bericht der DRAG zeigte einen Umsatzanstieg von 6,2% auf EUR59,1
Mio. (Q1/24: EUR55,6 Mio.) trotz einer boepd-Abnahme (barrels of oil
equivalent per day) von 1,3% und eines Rückgangs des Ölpreises um 7,4%. Der
Umsatzanstieg ist auf eine Verschiebung des Produktmixes hin zu Öl
zurückzuführen, das in Q1/25 65% des Volumens ausmachte (Q1/24: 58%). Das
EBITDA stieg um 3,8% auf EUR43,2 Mio. (Q1/24: EUR41,7 Mio.). Die DRAG hat
bereits rund ein Drittel des Umsatzes und des EBITDAs erwirtschaftet, die
erforderlich sind, um die Mitte der Umsatz- und EBITDA-Guidance für 2025
(EUR180 Mio. bzw. EUR125 Mio.) zu erreichen. Die Terminbörse zeigt einen
durchschnittlichen WTI-Ölpreis von USD60,50/Barrel für April bis Dezember
2025 (Q1/25: USD71,78/Barrel). Allerdings sind 40% der zur Erreichung der
Prognosen für 2025 erforderlichen Einnahmen durch die Festschreibung von ca.
790k Barrel Öl zu ca. USD69,60/Barrel abgesichert. Die Prognose für 2025
(die erstmals am 23. April abgegeben wurde) basiert auf einem Ölpreis von
USD60/Barrel. Der aktuelle Preis liegt bei ca. USD61. Sieben der zehn neuen
Bohrungen, die die DRAG für 2025 plant, sollen in der Niobrara-Formation
abgeteuft werden. Aufgrund der gesammelten Erfahrungen und der sinkenden
Kosten für Dienstleister konnte die DRAG die Kosten für eine zwei Meilen
lange horizontale Niobrara-Bohrung von über USD12 Mio. im Jahr 2023 auf
unter USD10 Mio. im Jahr 2024 senken. In diesem Jahr strebt die DRAG USD9
Mio. an, was bei einem Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel einen IRR von 30 % für eine
Niobrara-Bohrung ermöglichen würde. Zuvor war eine IRR von 30% für eine
Niobrara-Bohrung nur bei einem Ölpreis von USD75/Barrel möglich. Die neun
neuen Bohrungen, die in Q4/24 die Produktion aufnahmen, trugen dazu bei,
dass die DRAG in Q1/25 einen freien Cashflow von EUR22,1 Mio. erwirtschaftete.
Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf EUR48
(EUR43), um der Reduzierung der Nettoverschuldung um EUR22,7 Mio. in Q1/25 auf
EUR134,3 Mio. (Nettoverschuldungsgrad von 56,1%) Rechnung zu tragen.
Kurspotenzial: 36%

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse..


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32770.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2149022 02.06.2025 CET/CEST

