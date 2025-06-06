Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG 06.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE Company Name: Multitude SE ISIN: CH1398992755 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 06.06.2025 Target price: EUR 12.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Guidance hike after impressive Q1 profitability; chg Multitude recently reported Q1´25 figures with net profit clearly beating expectations. Against this backdrop management increased its FY25 guidance. In detail: * Sales of EUR 64.4m (0% yoy) is below the anticipated EUR 71.1m, mainly driven by ferratum that declined slightly to EUR 51.9m (-4% yoy vs eNuW: 57.9m). On the other hand CapitalBox and Wholesale banking show strong yoy improvements with EUR 8.6m (11% yoy) and EUR 3.9m (69% yoy) fueled by ongoing total NAR growth to EUR 787m (20% yoy; including c. EUR 665m loans to customers and c. EUR 122m debt investments attributable to wholesale banking). * EBIT of EUR 18.8m (+61% yoy), is bang in line with expectations (eNuW: EUR 18.7m) due to 1) significantly improved impairments on loans that declined to EUR 22.2m (-21% vs eNuW: EUR 25.6m), despite increasing NAR, 2) EUR 2.4m share result from associated companies (vs EUR 0m in Q1´24), stemming from the stakes in e.g. Lea Bank 3) stable OPEX following improving efficiency and automation (e.g. personnel expenses of EUR 9.2m vs eNuW: EUR 9.8m and S&M expenses of EUR 3.3m vs eNuW: EUR 3.9m). Interest expenses increased with the growing loan book and the general interest environment (delayed by c. 12 months, eNuW) to EUR 11m (27% yoy), but not as strong as feared (eNuW: EUR 13m). As a result, net profit came in strong at EUR 7.2m (209% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 5.2m). Overall, Multitude reported a strong set of Q1 figures. While the cash cow of the Group ferratum delivered stable sales, the growth trajectory in CapitalBox and Wholesale banking is fully intact. Further, management successfully solved the credit risk issues that weighed heavy on the P&L during FY24. As a result, Multitude achieved the highest Q1 net profit in the company´s history. Consequently, and thanks to good visibility into the next quarters, management increased its FY25 net profit guidance from EUR 23m to EUR 24-26m, which is absolutely reasonable (eNuW: EUR 27m). Despite the positive share price performance of the last weeks, the company still does not look expensive for a growing, highly profitable, dividend paying company trading at only 4.2x P/E´25. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12 PT, based on our residual income model. Mind you that Multitude is one of our NuWays Alpha picks. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32812.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2151816 06.06.2025 CET/CEST °