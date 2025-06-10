Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From June 2nd to June 6th 2025

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Purchases of own shares from June 2nd to June 6th 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

58.5114

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

58.1885

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

57.5361

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

57.0657

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

25,000

57.4043

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

105,000

57.7252

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610510616/en/

