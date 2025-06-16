Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From June 9th to June 13th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Purchases of own shares from June 9th to June 13th 2025
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
58.3921
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
58.8216
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
59.2852
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.1194
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.0811
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
100,000
|
59.3399
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
