Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From June 9th to June 13th 2025

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Purchases of own shares from June 9th to June 13th 2025
 

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

58.3921

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

58.8216

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

59.2852

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.1194

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.0811

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100,000

59.3399

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616885398/en/

Eurofins

